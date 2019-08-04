Wood turner David Pettibone will present a live demo next week. Pictured here is one of the artist’s bowls.

  CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Art Sync Gallery will host David Pettibone, wood turner supreme, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6. Pettibone will present a live demonstration of beginner intro to wood turning.  He will turn a small wooden bowl, showing tools and lath. 

Pettibone has been turning wood for 13 years, is a member of Southwest Wood Turners, Polk County Artist  Association and the Renaissance Fair.  

The public is invited to come see this free demonstration at the gallery.

The Art Sync Gallery & Gift is at 120 S. Springfield Ave. on the east side of the Bolivar square.

