Art Sync Gallery will host David Pettibone, wood turner supreme, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6. Pettibone will present a live demonstration of beginner intro to wood turning. He will turn a small wooden bowl, showing tools and lath.
Pettibone has been turning wood for 13 years, is a member of Southwest Wood Turners, Polk County Artist Association and the Renaissance Fair.
The public is invited to come see this free demonstration at the gallery.
The Art Sync Gallery & Gift is at 120 S. Springfield Ave. on the east side of the Bolivar square.
