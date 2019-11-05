Several southwest Missouri artists took home awards at Art Sync Gallery's "Fall Themed" Art Show Friday, Oct. 18, at the gallery in Bolivar.
This show was open to all Polk County Art Association artists, as well as the public. It was a judged art show with 2D and 3D artwork.
All winners received ribbons and cash awards.
In 2D, the first place award went to artist Keelan Day of Springfield and his watercolor, "Lady Autumn.” Second place was awarded to Connie Henderson of Bolivar with her oil painting "Fall Bounty." Third place was presented to Sandy Divin of Bolivar with her acrylic painting, "Trick or Treat #2."
In 3D, first place was awarded to Connie Henderson with her carving "Autumn Leaves.” Kathy Todd took second place with "Beauty in the Strength of Iron.” Third place was awarded to Terri Dye with "Washed Bee-utiful.”
All of the art from this show is on display and can be seen at Art Sync Gallery during its regular business hours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The gallery is at 120 S. Springfield Ave., on the east side of the Bolivar square, and is handicapped-accessible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.