The Polk County Artists Association’s monthly meeting will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Art Sync Gallery in Bolivar.
Anyone interested in art is invited to attend.
Meetings are regularly the fourth Saturday of each month. PCAA's gallery is a nonprofit cooperative gallery, with most of the cost of the handmade art or gifts going directly to local artists.
The gallery is at 120 S. Springfield Ave., on the east side of the Bolivar square, and is handicapped-accessible. Business hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
