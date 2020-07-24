The Polk County Artist Association monthly meeting will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at the Art Sync Gallery & Gift in Bolivar.
The group plans to discuss art shows, artist field trips, plein aire painting, community nights, art classes and other activities for 2020.
Meetings are regularly the fourth Saturday of the month, and anyone interested in art is invited to attend.
Following the meeting, Larry Johnston will present a free public demonstration of "Dennis Sheehan Style" painting techniques. Johnston’s art is on display at the gallery every day.
The gallery is at 120 S. Springfield Ave., on the east side of the Bolivar square.
