The Polk County Artist Association’s monthly meeting will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Art Sync Gallery in Bolivar.
After the meeting, Kathy Roweton will lead a folded gift box demonstration for association members. All supplies will be provided.
The artists meet regularly on the fourth Saturday of the month. Anyone interested in art is invited to attend.
The gallery is at 120 S. Springfield Ave., on the east side of the Bolivar square.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.