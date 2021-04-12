Asby second, Bolivar 11th at Silo Ridge

Bolivar’s Aiden Asby claimed second place at the Bolivar Invitational golf tournament at Silo Ridge Country Club on Monday, April 5.
Asby shot 78, just two strokes off winner Gaige Lewis of Kickapoo, to garner silver.
The Liberators as a team finished 11th, compiling 388 points. Kickapoo won the tournament with 338.
No other golfer shot below 80 Monday.
Coach Jason Hines said he was proud of how Asby and the team conducted themselves.
“Looking back on his round, I know he left a few shots out there, but it was not due to a lack of focus or preparation for him,” Hines said. “Sometimes, you just don't execute the shot well or read a putt correctly, and those few mistakes become the difference for an individual placing higher or a team winning the tournament.”
Just a handful of strokes put Bolivar over 12th-placed Branson, which finished with 390.
Bolivar’s Brad Hadank shot 101 for 54th. Evan Johnson finished 59th with 104. Caleb Kirby shot 105 for 62nd, and Dreven Sharp shot 120 for 87th.
Hines said Asby was the only Bolivar golfer with high school tournament experience who played Monday.
“I think it helped those other players to get their nerves out by playing their first tournament on our home course at Silo Ridge,” Hines said. “We had a great day for golf because it was warm, but the wind made it difficult for every golfer.”
Bolivar’s 11th place finish gives it room to grow and improve, he said.
“My players definitely had some frustrating moments, but I was so proud of how they kept grinding and maintained positive attitudes throughout the tournament,” Hines said. “They stayed focused without becoming unapproachable, and I love the sportsmanship the Bolivar golfers displayed all day.”
The team competes Monday, April 12, at the SPS Invitational.
“Our course is one of the toughest courses to play in high school, but the course is set up to score well if a player hits good golf shots,” he said. “Every player now has that experience under his belt, so I see good things happening as we go through the regular season and into districts on May 10.”
