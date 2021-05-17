Bolivar High School golf will send junior Aiden Asby to the Class 4 state championship tournament Monday and Tuesday, May 17-18.
Asby is the lone Liberator qualifier for the contest, which will be at Joplin’s Twin Hills Golf Club.
Asby shot 76 to tie for fifth at the district tournament in Marshfield on Monday, May 10.
As a team, Bolivar placed seventh with a combined 369. Winning team Glendale had 310.
“We would have loved to finish higher, but it was tough to score at times with the wet and cool conditions,” coach Jason Hines said. “I watched all of our players hit a lot of good shots throughout the day, but it was hard for some of them to capitalize on those good shots. That is one of those things that happens in golf, and I loved how our players stayed mentally tough as they worked to get the best score they could get on each hole.”
Asby’s teammate Brad Hadank also played well, shooting 88, Hines said. In the end, Hadank missed qualifying for state by 5 shots.
“I know he had a few shots and a few holes that he would like to do over, but overall he played a solid round for his first experience with postseason golf,” Hines said.
Asby, a junior, has a good chance to compete for the state title, Hines said.
“He knows his swing, and he knows what he needs to do to improve between now and his two rounds at state,” the coach said. “This is his second time playing at state, so he already has that experience under his belt and he will be able to settle any nerves because of his confidence in the practice and preparation he has put in to be a legitimate state competitor. If he plays two rounds with consistent ball striking while putting well, he is going to be right in the mix to win the individual state title.”
