Polk County residents can expect to find 2019 assessment forms in their mailboxes over the next few weeks.
Assessor Rita Lemmon said the forms will be mailed Monday, Dec. 30, and should be returned prior to Sunday, March 1, 2020, to avoid late penalties.
Polk County residents may return the form in person to the assessor’s office in the Polk County Courthouse, mail the completed form to 102 E. Broadway St, Rm. 9, Bolivar MO 65613, file online at polkcountyassessor.net or by visiting the county’s official website and clicking to the assessor’s page. Taxpayers completing the form online will need to include the PIN found in their mailed assessment list, Lemmon said.
The assessor also said forms can be completed over the phone. Call 326-4643 for more information.
