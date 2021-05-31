The Polk County Assessor’s Office has announced impact notices were set to be mailed out on May 28.
The notice will be delivered in post card form and is to notify the property owner of any increases in value to their property for the coming tax year.
The Assessor’s Office only sets a value to the property, the office said via a news release. It does not raise or lower taxes. That action is through levies from the entities.
Individuals with questions or concerns about their increases may contact the office at 326-4346 or stop in between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Room 9 on the second floor of the Polk County Courthouse.
