At the end of the game, two teams stood on the court at Bolivar High School as the audience applauded.
The score, in LED lights on the wall, fell in Republic’s favor.
While that stung a little for Bolivar Special Olympics coach Sherry Rice, there were bigger things at play for her athletes, she said.
BHS hosted friendly competition between both schools’ Special Olympics programs Tuesday, Feb. 11. While Bolivar’s team competes several times throughout the season, this was their only home game, she said.
“This was an amazing opportunity for them,” Rice said. “This is something they look forward to all year, and having the community come watch them is great.”
Rice said both Clever and Ozark also have Special Olympics teams, but, so far, it hasn’t been feasible for either team to travel to meet, she said.
However, Bolivar will head to Republic for a game later this month, she said.
On Tuesday, though, members of the Southwest Baptist University women’s basketball team and a contingent of Bolivar High School students and community members filled the stands of the main gymnasium, as players competed in three-on-three and five-on-five games.
“We definitely really appreciate that,” Rice said. “It’s big for them to see all the work they’ve put in come together.”
To some players, though, the drive to compete and make use of practice-honed confidence and skills seemed as important as celebrating the baskets made by both teams or perfecting an intricate, impromptu handshake routine with an opponent.
Throughout the year, Rice said athletes compete in basketball, track and field and bowling. Recent teams have included some state qualifiers in bowling, she said.
The program is open to R-1 middle school, high school students and alumni, she said, adding that its five coaches don’t quite have the manpower to also add elementary students.
The program’s turnout has grown slightly since the school’s program started in the fall of 2016, she said, bolstered by its message of inclusivity and personal growth.
BHS has made available old uniforms from previous basketball teams, so that all players are able to represent the blue and gold.
“A lot of them maybe didn’t have enough courage to try out for other teams or weren’t accepted onto those teams, so to be a part of this one, no matter what, is a huge thing for them,” she said. “You see it in their faces. They love it.”
Spectators can also see it on the court, Rice said. Athletes who maybe once weren’t comfortable dribbling the ball or making a high-pressure pass calmly execute plays and put together scoring drives.
“It’s been incredible to see their confidence grow in themselves,” she said. “They’re just learning to be good teammates and better friends, and to have that social aspect is huge for them.”
The five coaches — Rice, Jodie Young, Kim Stanek, Jordan Stanek and Donna Fast — have worked to make the athletes feel at home on the court, she said.
“It is all about inclusion and feeling like they belong, like they’re part of a team that’s bigger than themselves,” she said.
