Four Polk County former high school and college standouts will be honored at the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame football luncheon at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield. The luncheon will be presented by the Ozarks Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper Bottling Company.
The Hall of Fame will honor Bolivar High School graduate Brock Baker, Southwest Baptist University assistant coach Marcus Klund and SBU graduates Jack Randolph and Mac Whitehead as part of this year’s Elite 11, according to an MSHOF release.
Brock Baker
At Bolivar from 1994 to 1997, the release stated, Baker was a running back and three-year starter for the late coach Doug Potts — MSHOF 2007 inductee. He earned all-central Ozark Conference honors in his final three seasons, and he was a two-time all-region and all-district selection.
The release said he was a four-time letterman in baseball and earned a letter in basketball for the Bolivar High School Liberators. At Western Kentucky, he played for then-coach Jack Harbaugh, playing in 49 games as a running back and kick returner from 1998 to 2000 and in 2002.
Granted a medical redshirt season for 2002 after missing a season due to a knee injury, he returned for what became a memorable year on campus, as the Hilltoppers won the national championship in I-AA — now Football Championship Series, according to the release.
Baker saw time in all 14 games that season, per the release In his first two seasons, he appeared in all 22 games, starting eight games as a sophomore, when he had 254 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns.
As a true freshman, per the release, he played in all 11 games on special teams and as a back-up running back. He returned a punt for 15 yards, and also had five stops and blocked a kick.
Baker now lives in Bolivar, the release stated.
Marcus Klund
At Scott City, Klund was a multiple all-conference, all-district and all-region selection at running back and defensive back, and he earned all-state honors as a junior. In his time there, the team won two conference championships, two district titles and reached the state quarterfinals twice, the release said.
At Central in Cape Girardeau, he was all-conference and all-district at both positions, and all-region at running back, the release stated.
According to the release, he was the team captain his senior year, when the Tigers reached the state quarterfinals.
At Lindenwood University, he was a two-time team captain, four-year starter at safety, four-time all-conference, two-time all-region and a two-time National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics all-American.
In 2004, the release said, he helped lead the Lions to an 11-0 regular-season record — the program’s first undefeated regular season — and a conference championship.
He is now in his eighth season as an assistant coach at SBU, the release stated, after coaching at Lindenwood, where the team was 30-6 in his three years, reaching the 2009 NAIA national championship game.
Jack Randolph
Randolph coached Marshfield High School from 1997 to 2009, earning 61 wins. The 2000 team earned the Blue Jays’ first-ever playoff victory and reached the state quarterfinals, according to the release.
In the next three seasons, Marshfield won the Central Ozark Conference — a title it had not won since 1977 — with the 2003 team sharing the crown with two other teams, the release said.
All of the success began with the 1998 team finishing 7-3 — the Blue Jays’ best record in 21 years, the release said.
Randolph coached two more seasons, both at West Plains, with the 2010 Zizzers finishing as the district runner-up.
The release said he graduated from Lake Dallas High School in Texas and Southwest Baptist University, where he was a three-year letterman.
Afterward, he was an assistant at Stockton High School from 1991-96, with the Tigers’ 1992-94 teams winning the Mid-Lakes Conference, according to the release. Stockton’s 1993 team — 10-0 regular season — and 1994 team both won districts.
Having recently retired after 30 years in public education, including nine years as principal at West Plains High School, Randolph now works for Jobs for America’s Graduates and for West Plains Bank and Trust, according to the release.
Mac Whitehead
At Seneca High School, Whitehead made video-game-like stats as an all-state running back from 1992-93, the release said. He finished with 4,947 yards rushing on 598 carries — 8.2 yards per carry — and scored 46 touchdowns.
According to the release, all but 371 yards came in his final two seasons, and he likely would have rushed for more than 5,000 yards had then-Seneca coach Tom Hodge — MSHOF 2016 inductee — not sat starters during blowouts.
Whitehead played two seasons at SBU and then finished as a two-year letterman at Missouri Southern, the release stated. There, he was a 1997 All-MIAA kick returner as he averaged 14.7 yards per return — which ranks sixth-best in school history and is the second-best mark for a Lions player since that season, the release said.
Whitehead is currently the head football coach at Diamond High School, the release stated.
