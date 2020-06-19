I have taken a few lumps for being too critical of the national and state response to COVID-19. I am not ashamed of my views, but I also wish to clarify that I am not critical of the local response.
They are doing a very difficult job and following guidelines that are passed down and adapting them the best way they can. I would do the same thing in their situation.
I am going to move away from criticism of state and national policy for now and try to take a perspective look at the entire situation.
I have heard people marvel at the enormity of the situation and comment on how 2020 is the worst of times. Even I have used words like “unprecedented.”
But is it really? Or does every generation think they have it tough and are experiencing “the worst.”
People my age (late 40s) began our lives on a good run. Other than the Cold War and AIDS epidemic, we had a great run of prosperity and few calamitous events for a 20-year period. 9/11 made us all question our safety but we rallied, and the great recession was tough, but it took another decade to arrive. The Gulf War and reboot were terrible, but we never feared that world domination, and massive terrorism events largely avoided our shores.
I did some research and looked at the life and times of someone born around 1900 and who died at the age of 70, just as we were being born.
In a word …. WOW.
Someone born in 1900 had almost none of the comforting devices that we have now. Life was tough, and there were no guarantees or safety nets. No air conditioning and you traveled by wagon as the first autos were a couple of years away. Airplanes were a dream of the Wright Brothers, and commercial flight was decades away.
Then came World War I, and no one was quite sure how that would end up or if America would survive the German invasion blasting through Europe.
After that, the Spanish flu came back with American soldiers and killed almost 700,000 in the US alone and between 50-100 million worldwide. That surely must have felt like the end of days.
Next came Prohibition, which was a huge social change that many questioned and divided the country. Race was a problem as the Tulsa Race Massacre happened just two years later in 1921, and much of the town burned to the ground. Six thousand black citizens were held in internment camps for days.
In 1929, the Stock Market crashed, and the Great Depression began. It was devastating and changed how Americans looked at life for generations.
Things were relatively smooth for a few years, and then the ’40s began with Germany again ravaging Europe, and Pearl Harbor was attacked in 1941. Americans must have felt very vulnerable as we had tyrants on both sides of the oceans striking out. Had Hirohito ordered his planes to make one more run on our ships or had they attacked on another day when more ships had been in port, we likely could have lost the ability to defend ourselves and been invaded.
We ultimately prevailed with terrible loss of life, but even in victory there was fear as the deadly atomic bomb was released, and we all realized that others had access to the technology.
The Korean War and the Red Scare dominated the ’50s. While positive overall, of course, Civil Rights struggles and desegregation were enormous social changes that surely made people on both sides of the color barrier uneasy in the late ’50s.
Sputnik was launched by the Russians in 1957, and millions wondered if that signaled that atomic bombs might immediately begin raining down on the U.S.
The ’60s were a huge social and cultural time of conflict as generations clashed, the Bay of Pigs was an embarrassment and the Cuban Missile Crisis caused school children to practice duck-and-cover under their desks.
President Kennedy was assassinated, then his brother Robert and then Martin Luther King.
The Watts and Detroit riots raged, and then Vietnam began.
All of those things were experienced in a 70-year lifetime of an American born in 1900.
While I do admit that the last few years have been challenging, to say that these events have been unprecedented or worse than any in history would be quite inaccurate.
I am not trying to necessarily lessen how these events are making us feel but rather point out that we have overcome much more in the past and prevailed.
Social media and the internet seem to magnify these events and bombard you with the message of turmoil and strife. Turn it off and go outside and listen to the birds. Take a float trip and get your mind right. Read your local newspaper instead.
It will all be OK. We got this.
