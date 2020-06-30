Sharon Fieker, author of the book “I Choose This Day,” will be the speaker at the Polk County Genealogical Society meeting Thursday, July 2.
Fieker is an experienced and sought-after speaker with over 15 years of speaking engagements under her belt, according to a PCGS news release. She has given keynote addresses to adoptions summits across the nation and has been active in the adoption community, both as a speaker and an advocate, sharing her own experiences and her book.
Fieker is affiliated with the Adoption Triad of the Ozarks and resides in Springfield. For more information about the author, visit ichoosethisday.org.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the PCGS Research Facility on the southeast corner of the Bolivar square.
Attendees are asked to follow COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing a mask and maintaining 6 feet of physical distancing. Anyone running a fever or otherwise feeling ill is asked to not attend. The group says it appreciates cooperation with these requests.
