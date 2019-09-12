At the Reebo Golf Tournament, American Legion Auxiliary recently held a drawing and cooked hamburgers and hot dogs to raise funds for the Missouri Veterans Home in Mount Vernon.
According to an Auxiliary news release, the event, which had 52 golfers join, raised $2,806.
The auxiliary purchased $232 of personal hygiene products and will present $2,574 to the organization, the release stated.
The money will be applied to the purchase of flat screen TV's, according to the release.
