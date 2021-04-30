Axsom picks up first national midget series triumph

Emerson Axsom picked up his first POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League victory Saturday night, April 24, taking the 30-lap feature during the 10th annual open wheel showdown at Lucas Oil Speedway.
Axsom, a 16-year-old from Franklin, Indiana, passed Brenham Crouch with six laps remaining and went on to prevail by 2.5 seconds, according to a Lucas Oil news release.
Axsom started the feature in the sixth position and worked his way into the top three by lap 16, when the race took a sudden turn.
Crouch inherited the lead after a lap-16 caution, with Axsom second and Bryan Wiedeman third.
“I was just driving it as hard as I could,” Axsom said in the release. "There's tons of cars that can win every night. You just put yourself in the right spot, it helps a lot."
Smith earns second sprints win
Wesley Smith of Nixa took over the lead with 10 laps remaining and went on to earn his second POWRi War Sprint feature win of the season, beating Quinton Benson.
After a wild race, Smith held on for the win, crossing the line 3.1 seconds in front of Benson with Mario Clouser third and Joe B. Miller fourth after starting back in 17th.
Timms hangs on for ASCS triumph
Ryan Timms took over the lead on lap seven and then held off Ayrton Gennetten over the final few laps of the ASCS Warrior Region/Sooner Region main event.
The 14-year-old Timms of Oklahoma City picked up his second career win. He survived contact with a lapped car and Gennetten's final-lap charge, including a sliding try to get past the winner on the final turn.
Racing resumes May 1
Racing at Lucas Oil Speedway resumes Saturday, May 1, for round 3 of the weekly racing series with special $5 ticket prices for all adults, seniors and youth. Kids under 5 are free.
The USRA Stock Cars will be featured with a 25-lap, $750-to-win main event. They'll be joined by the ULMA late models, USRA modifieds and the USRA B-Mods.
Gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.
For ticket information for any event during the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season, call 282-5984 email Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com.
