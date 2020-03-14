OK, if no one else will address the coughing elephant in the room, I will. Does anyone else think this response to coronavirus and COVID-19 has crossed into overreaction derangement syndrome?
Now, before Michelle Morris and our friends at the health department get on to me, I don’t mean the rational measures … like, cover your cough, stay home if you feel ill or have a fever and limit your mobility if you fall into an “at risk” category. Those are all solid plans.
As someone said to me last week, “What scares me is that some people act like washing your hands is a new thing!” Don’t get me started on the toilet paper hoarders either.
What I am concerned about is the tidal wave of overreaction and closures, the effect on normal routines and life. I fear that the chaos we are inviting to deal with the virus is far worse than the eventual outcome of the virus itself.
The damage to commerce and the destruction of wealth in 401k accounts simply because we are witnessing the 15th virus in the last 20 years seems disproportionate.
After SARs and MERS and Zika and Ebola, shouldn’t we be used to this routine by now? Why is everyone losing their “stuff Biden thinks voters are full of” when we have just started seeing the spread and it is literally a trickle at this point?
There are less than 10 cases of corona reported in Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kansas as of Thursday night. Unfortunately, 39 Americans have died, but 30 of those are clustered around a nursing home in Washington state. Side note: 43 people are killed annually due to lightning strikes.
Eleven years ago, do you remember the scourge of H1N1? Swine flu to most of you. Do you remember all the shut-downs, canceled events, stock market crash and nationwide panic?
Of course you don’t, because there were none.
There were none, and 61 MILLION Americans were infected. We lost 12,500 fellow Americans to that virus in less than a year. It infected many more young people than coronavirus and 1,700 children died.
Did the NBA, MLB and NCAA basketball tournaments get canceled?
Nope. Why not?
We are infected now by more than a virus; we have full blown overreaction derangement syndrome (ORDS). Many in the mainstream media are using this as a hype event, and it is quite dangerous. Entities like the NBA, government and business are seeing this reaction and basing their decisions on that hype. Some nefarious individuals are exploiting it for political reasons. I for one do not like being manipulated, and I am calling it out.
Make no mistake, this is a serious health situation, and we need precaution. Corona flu is dangerous and people will die and families will suffer but we need perspective and currently the media and many institutions are unable or unwilling to provide it.
Annually, between 25,000 and 60,000 people die from the common flu. We have accepted that fact as part of life. Nobody likes it, but we function and maneuver day to day with that reality. Surely some of those who die contracted the flu going to a ball game or a concert venue. Are we shutting down games in a normal year? Are we preaching “shelter in place” to large swaths of the country? No. Are we discouraging gatherings of more than 30 people in an “average” flu year? No.
I don’t mean to be callous or flippant about death. If it was your relative lost to flu, it greatly affected you and your family. I just don’t understand why we are closing schools, events and hampering commerce so early in the outbreak when virtually no one has the virus.
Perhaps, these serious precautions need to be taken but further down the road if we see a spike in cases on par with previous outbreaks like H1N1.
Until then, cover your cough, wash your hands and for heaven’s sake, if you see me around town … no handshake, just bump knuckles and keep on moving.
Jamey Honeycutt is the publisher of the Bolivar Herald-Free Press and its four sister papers, the Cedar County Republican, the Christian County Headliner, the Marshfield Mail and the Buffalo Reflex.
