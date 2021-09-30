“We hold these truths to be self evident; that all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights; that among them are life …”
Babies have the right to life. They are created by God and He has something special for each of them.
Suppose Beethoven’s mother had aborted him. Think of all the beautiful music we would not have.
Suppose Einstein’s mother had aborted him. Think of our loss of his brilliance.
If you don’t want to have a baby, there are ways not to become pregnant, first and foremost being abstinence. If that does not work for you, there are other means.
If incest or rape is involved, perhaps there is justification of abortion.
There are ever so many couples who cannot have children who would give anything to adopt a child. They would love that baby as their own.
We imprison or execute those who murder.
Finally, let me say that God loves you, even if you had an abortion. He promises that “if you confess your sin He is faithful and just to forgive you and cleanse you from all unrighteousness.”
Then, He would say “Go and sin no more.”
— Juanita Highfill, Bolivar
