Looking back at two consecutive state wrestling titles, a string of dominant high school and USA wrestling tournament wins, an undefeated 2018-19 season on the mat and an undefeated 2019-20 regular season on the gridiron, Hayden Burks’ overwhelming reflex is to credit his teammates.
It’s where Burks, a Southwest Baptist University football signee and arguably the most-decorated wrestler in Bolivar High School history, goes first — even if interview questions don’t.
“I just want to point out that if it was not for this senior group pushing me every day in practice and telling me that I could beat this kid who had beat me earlier in the year, I would not have been able to achieve this (second) state title,” he said in a handwritten statement, submitted following a BH-FP interview.
After winning the 160-pound 2019 Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 2 state championship, Burks served up a repeat performance in 2020 in the 170-pound class, pinning three consecutive opponents in Columbia before winning a 1-0 decision over Dexter’s Travis Waldner, who had entered the mat with an undefeated record, including a win over Burks three weeks before.
The Liberators, too, have reached new heights during the senior’s tenure on the team. Bolivar was the state runner-up in 2019 and took third in Columbia this year.
Asked about his own legacy, Burks said the team’s accomplishments are what he’s more proud of.
“The biggest legacy I’m proud to be a part of is the team’s legacy,” he said. “Getting second in 2019 and third this year as a team — I think those are just as big or bigger than an individual state championship. We had the best we’ve ever placed as a school district last year and the second highest this year. I think that’s just a really big positive to build off of.”
Head games
Though his two state titles came consecutively, Burks said his mental conditioning leading up to them couldn’t have been more different.
In the days and hours before last year’s state title match, Burks said he knew his mind wasn’t in the right place.
The then-junior owned an undefeated season record entering the February 2019 meet, dating back to his silver medal finish at state in 2018, and it took careful mental efforts, led both by Liberator head coach Jeff Davis and mindset coach Jake Hunter, to get the competitor back on track.
Davis previously told the BH-FP that Burks stress was visible in Columbia.
“His undefeated record was almost his undoing, just a little bit,” Davis said. “It was getting to him. He didn’t want to mess up that record.”
After winning the 2019 title, the streak continued, and so did the now-senior’s stress.
“I always tell him, ‘Just go be Hayden Burks,” Davis said. “But I know there was pressure weighing on him in being undefeated.”
Burks agreed.
“After the season was over last year, coach Davis made it a point that he didn’t want me to go undefeated again,” Burks said. “He wanted me to have some losses under my belt and not to have that pressure of going into the state tournament undefeated, just going out there to wrestle.”
It took nearly two months.
Competing at the William Red Schmitt Granite City Holiday Wrestling Tournament in Illinois in late December, Burks found himself on the losing end of a match against a brutal opponent.
“I’ll be honest, I was getting beat pretty badly and he turned my shoulder over,” he recalled. “It hurt, but it was more of a mental (thought of), ‘I’m going to lose this match.’”
Davis said he secured his wrestler an injury forfeit and, just like that, the streak was over.
The coach said in the months that followed, he saw a resurgence of Burks’ best self, freed from the pressures of living up to a community’s hopes and dreams.
“I’d read it on Facebook from the community,” Davis said. “They’d say, ‘He’s 85 and 0,’ and all this stuff. He’s surrounded by it a lot, and nobody means it negatively. Everyone’s just excited, but, man, that’s a lot of pressure for a 17- or 18-year-old kid to have.”
Reflecting too, Burks said the loss initially stung before the realization soothed him.
“At the time, there wasn’t any relief to it,” he said. “But, after the tournament, there was relief, because I didn’t have to wrestle to have an undefeated record. I just had to wrestle to help the team the best I could.”
Even a second loss, this time at the Marshfield Dual three weeks before the state championship, wasn’t enough to derail the momentum building behind Burks’ second title run. Coincidentally, Burks’ loss was to Waldner, the Dexter wrestler he won the 2020 title over in Columbia.
“When that first loss happened and it was done, it was like, ‘OK, we’re all right,’” Davis said. “He cranked it up a little bit and wrestled a different level. Instead of wrestling not to lose, he wrestled to win.”
Burks agreed.
“I think that’s exactly what I did,” he said. “I went out there and wrestled and did what I knew I could do. I got to be myself.”
