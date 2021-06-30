Back to School Extravaganza set for August

While many local students are enjoying the freedom and fun of summer break, some members of the community are already looking ahead to the upcoming school year.
According to a news release, planning is underway for the eighth annual Polk County Back to School Extravaganza, a charitable event that provides Polk County K-12 students with school supplies and other needed products.
This year’s drive-through event will be from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, August 7, on the Bolivar High School campus at 1401 Hwy. D, Bolivar.
Spearheaded by Bolivar’s Open Hearts United Methodist Church, the extravaganza unites churches, businesses, organizations and individuals to provide backpacks, school supplies, hygiene products, socks, undergarments and more to local students free of charge, the release stated.
Donations of supplies and money are being accepted now, per the release.
The group is again using a drive-through style distribution this year after positive feedback from last year’s event, the release stated.
“We changed formats last year to be in compliance with COVID guidelines and actually, families said they liked the ease of driving through and receiving supplies in their cars,” coordinator Kathy Drake said in the release. “So, we opted to continue that plan this year. The drive-through does make it easier for parents with small children or several children when they can remain in their car. It really speeds up the distribution.”
Drake wanted to remind parents and guardians that even though the drive-through setup allows all to stay in their vehicles, each student receiving supplies must be in the vehicle, the release stated.
“It’s amazing how so many people from our county work together to help our students get a positive start back to school,” Drake said. “We want our kids excited about going to school. It’s a huge effort, and it takes lots of volunteers, lots of money and lots of supplies to make it happen. But it’s so worth it to support our kids, families and schools.”
In addition to school supply donations, monetary donations go far in making this event happen, Drake said.
“Thankfully, we can pool our purchasing power and get more for our dollars when it comes to certain supplies, especially hygiene products,” Drake said. “If anyone is not sure what to purchase, or doesn’t have the time to shop, their monetary donations will be used wisely.”
To make donations, to volunteer or for more information, contact the church at 326-4885. Donations may also be dropped off at the Open Hearts Bolivar United Methodist Church, 105. E. Division St., Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.