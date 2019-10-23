It may feel like not much is happening in the upcoming election Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Granted, there are only two issues on the ballot that hit just some of Polk County’s residents — one for the Walnut Grove school district and one for the City of Bolivar.
However, city staff and elected officials in Bolivar would argue — just as Walnut Grove school districts leaders would, as well — the Nov. 5 decision is crucial and more than merits a trip to polling places.
Make no mistake, the stakes are high. Even if a “yes” vote means literally no change for voters’ pocketbooks in Bolivar.
Leaders say the no-increase tax reallocation issue will help resolve shortfalls in the city’s budget.
The ballot issue asks voters to approve a one quarter of a 1% general sales tax increase with funds going to the city’s general fund.
At the same time, if the measure passes, the board says it will decrease the city’s capital improvement sales tax by the same amount, essentially leaving the tax rate at the same 2.5% level.
While the ballot language says the issue is a quarter-percent tax increase, Bolivar City Administrator Tracy Slagle says the city isn’t asking people to pay more.
Mayor Chris Warwick says the measure is just asking to reallocate how the same amount of money gets spent.
And, a vote of the people would be required if the city ever chooses to increase that capital improvement sales tax to its original level once it’s lowered.
Does approving the general tax increase require trust that city leaders will follow through with their promised capital tax reduction?
Sure.
Just because an ordinance is written on paper doesn’t mean it’s set in stone.
But, we trust our elected officials on any number of issues every single day.
And if they back out on this particular promise, they will be the ones who pay at the ballot boxes come re-election.
Shifting around $500,000 from the capital improvement fund to the general fund will give more flexibility in the way dollars can be spent, city leaders say.
But, what about continued costs that need to be paid from the capital fund?
If the reallocation passes and less money funnels into capital improvement, the remaining balance can be paid from the general fund until those leases are paid down.
While funds in the general fund can be spent any way the board sees fit, dollars sitting in capital improvement are restricted to certain expenses.
And, why is having more flexibility really important to the city?
It can be summed up in two words — public safety.
Without the shift of funds, the city will continue to struggle with police and fire department personnel costs, Warwick and Slagle say.
In 2016, the city lost its Federal Emergency Management Agency SAFER grant, which helped the city’s fire department transition to a combination career/volunteer department in 2014.
Since that time, Slagle said the city has supplemented its public safety programs by about $325,000 a year out of general reserves.
That loss, in combination with stagnant sales tax income and other increases in operational expenses, led the board to nix cost of living and merit wage increases for city employees across the board last year.
The city also froze three public safety positions.
When you’re talking around-the-clock coverage, any loss is painful. Continued cuts, and arguable failures to increase wages, could be catastrophic.
And, as a local newspaper, we’d much rather cover news that this tax has passed than cover news that police officers didn’t respond when needed. Or that homes burned to the ground because there were no firefighters available.
Especially when it won’t cost citizens another dime.
That’s why, for us, a “yes” vote on the City of Bolivar’s no-increase tax reallocation issue on Nov. 5 is a no-brainer.
