Barn damaged in fire

A wooden barn in Pleasant Hope was severely damaged in a fire that brought in firefighters from five area departments Monday morning, March 2.
The structure, which contained farm equipment, is at the northwest corner of Mo. 215 and Pirate Lane.
Pleasant Hope, Morrisville, Central Polk County, Ebenezer and Fair Grove fire protection districts responded to the scene.
Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Gregory Wood said crews were called to the barn by a passerby, who reported heavy smoke emitting from the back side at around 10 a.m.
The structure was connected to power but was disconnected after firefighters arrived, Wood said.
“Our first unit arrived on scene and notified us that there was heavy fire and smoke showing from the rear,” he said.
Firefighters were able to knock down the blaze, he said. Crews sprayed water in through doors and windows and used a ladder to reach the upper floor.
Wood said no injuries were reported in the blaze. He said crews dragged propane tanks away from the building before they caught fire.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, he said, but firefighters didn’t notice anything suspicious on scene.
Further investigation will only take place at the request of the owner, he said.
