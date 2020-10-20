Bolivar High School baseball tryouts for the summer freshman team are Saturday, Oct. 24, at the BHS baseball field.
Registration is 8:30 a.m. to 9. A parents meeting is 9 to 9:15 and tryouts are 9:15 to noon. Tryouts will be for Bolivar students that are currently in eighth grade. Contact Coach Brad Roweton at 298-0391 for more information.
(0) comments
