The Bolivar Educational Advancement Foundation recently kicked off a 30-day fundraising campaign with a challenge to the community.
According to a news release, the organization is asking the community to donate $12,000 to the Bolivar High School dual credit scholarship program, and it will match donations — dollar for dollar — up to that amount.
The release said BEAF “has a long history of partnering with Bolivar Schools to provide additional funds for projects, facilities and scholarships, including the dual credit program.” Through the dual credit scholarship from BEAF, Bolivar High School students, who qualify, will receive help to defray the costs of dual credit classes.
“Our community gave $8,000 above and beyond last year during our inaugural Dollar Match for Dual Credit Campaign,” Kerry Douglas, BEAF founder and board president, said in the release. “This year, we’re asking individuals and organizations to help us meet our goal of $12,000 which will be paired with the $8,000 from 2018 for a total of $20,000, all of which will be matched by BEAF for a grand total of $40,000.”
Civic organizations, Bolivar High School alumnus and other groups, as well as businesses, are encouraged to give to the Dollar Match for Dual Credit Campaign by Saturday, Aug. 31.
Currently, Bolivar High School students have access to more than 50 hours of dual credit offerings taught by certified, master-level teachers within the school, the release said. Students have the option to pay reduced college costs to receive college hours in addition to the high school credits they receive.
“With $40,000 of additional funds, 421 college hours could be funded,” BHS assistant principal and college/career program director Michelle Darby said in the release. “This equates to approximately 140 classes — based on 3-credit hour class offerings — that could be paid out on behalf of students to provide help that otherwise would not be possible.”
The program is open to BHS juniors and seniors. Applications will be considered on the following merit items: past academic performance, teacher recommendation and financial need.
The deadline for students to apply to the program is Saturday, Aug. 31.
“Students taking dual credit courses get a jump start on their college education, which saves them time and money in the long run,” Darby added. “While the college hours are provided to students at a highly-reduced cost than they are in the regular collegiate world, many students find themselves having to decline some or all dual credit opportunities due to the financial hardship it can put on families.”
For more information on BEAF or to donate to the campaign, visit bolivarschoolsfoundation.org or BEAF’s Facebook page at facebook.com/bolivarschoolsfoundation.
Checks may be mailed to BEAF, P.O. Box 117, Bolivar MO 65613.
