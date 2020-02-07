Bearcat baseball opens season with sweep

Southwest Baptist University baseball got its season started off on the right foot with a three-game series sweep over Christian Brothers University on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 1-2.
The Bearcats completed the sweep with a 7-1 game three win Sunday. SBU won game one 4-0 and game two 7-4.
SBU’s Kyle Smith pitched six scoreless innings in the game one win, while Langdon Gordon led the Bearcats at the plate, going 2-5.
In game three, Bearcats Jackson Soule and McCoy Pearce led the team with two hits each. SBU’s Colby Sneed had a home run, three RBIs and two runs, while Cole Van Every got the start and pitched seven innings, allowing four hits, no earned runs and nine strikeouts.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SBU 93, S&T 76
SBU men’s basketball shot above 50% from the field for its seventh game in a row to earn a 93-76 win over Missouri S&T on Saturday.
The win moved the Bearcats to 16-4 on the season. They are 9-3 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
Throughout the first half, SBU opened a 10-point lead, but entered halftime up just 47-41.
SBU’s Damian Prgomet scored the Bearcats’ first 8 points of the second half, including two 3-pointers.
Six Bearcats scored double digits in the win.
SBU 76, Maryville 61
SBU rode a high-scoring second half to earn a 76-61 win over Maryville University on Thursday, Jan. 30.
After entering halftime down 32-19, SBU launched a 24-5 run through the first eight minutes of the third quarter. The lead held as the Bearcats coasted to a 15-point win.
Brady Smith led the team with 17 points, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SBU 74, S&T 62
SBU women’s basketball took an early lead and kept the pressure on to take a 74-62 win over Missouri S&T on Saturday.
The team is 11-9 on the season and 5-7 in the GLVC.
SBU held the Miners to just 38% shooting from the field in the first quarter.
The Lady Bearcats owned a 5-point lead going in the final frame, where Kyleigh Vaught scored 8 of her 21 points.
SBU 68, Maryville 59
After falling behind early, SBU pulled off a rally to take a 68-59 win over Maryville University on Thursday.
SBU entered halftime down just 1 point, but a 5-0 run from Maryville to open the second half and a 7-2 run later in the third quarter saw the Lady Bearcats down by 7 points to start the fourth quarter.
A 15-2 run from SBU pulled back the lead, and the team held on for the win.
Regan Tibbits led the Bearcats with 18 points and seven rebounds.
Ridenour earns GLVC honor
For the second time this season, SBU track and field athlete Meleah Ridenour was named GLVC Field athlete of the week. She won the season's first award in December.
The above report is compiled from SBU media reports.
