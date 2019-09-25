A fake punt touchdown on a fourth down and a defensive stand as time ran out sealed a 20-13 victory for Southwest Baptist University over Kentucky Wesleyan College Saturday, Sept. 21.
KWC scored first, hitting a field goal to start the match 3-0.
On a later offensive drive, the Bearcats’ Eric Knight broke free for a 53-yard touchdown run to put SBU up 7-3.
KWC kicked a second field goal in the second quarter, and the Bearcats responded, with quarterback Dylan Mountain driving the team down the field to set up in field goal range.
Kyle Ghetes’ kick was good to give SBU a 10-6 lead before halftime.
KWC scored a touchdown near the start of the third quarter, taking the lead 13-10, but SBU tied the game with another field goal.
KWC missed a field goal in the fourth quarter, and SBU used trickery on the next offensive possession when facing a fourth down.
Instead of punting the ball, Logan Claborn faked the punt and threw to Cory Hanger, who weaved in and out of defenders to score a touchdown. The Bearcat defense held in the game’s closing minutes to keep the win.
Mountain was 10-20 for 119 yards. Eric Knight had 103 yards rushing on 24 attempts. Defensively, Tevin Hall collected six solo tackles and an assisted tackle. Aaron Harris and Coleton Smith also had seven total tackles.
VOLLEYBALL
SBU volleyball recorded a 1-3 record at the GAC/GLVC Crossover Tournament Friday through Saturday, Sept. 20-21.
The Lady Bearcats claimed a win over East Central University but fell to opponents Oklahoma Baptist University, Northwestern Oklahoma State University and Southern Nazarene University.
Rebecca Rabius led the team with 12 kills in the win. Ana Hanes also contributed 11. Delanie Tipton had 10. Makenzie Bouse led with 33 assists, and Kylie Talbott recorded 16 digs in the win.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
SBU 1, S&T 2
SBU had an early lead against Missouri University of Science and Technology Friday, Sept. 20, but fell short against two unanswered goals.
Raegan Edwards scored with an assist by Raquel Rodriguez. S&T tied the game, then hit the winning goal in the game’s second overtime.
SBU 1, Maryville 3
SBU fell to Maryville 3-1 Sunday, Sept. 22. Early on Maya Cofield helped the Lady Bearcats tie the game with an assist by Edwards. Maryville scored twice in the second half. SBU had five shots in the second half. Goalkeeper Ashlyn Gibbs had four saves.
MEN’S SOCCER
SBU 1, S&T 3
SBU had an early lead but fell 4-2 to a comeback by Missouri S&T Friday, Sept. 20.
Alan Aviles scored with an assist from Kevin Zavala early on. Zavala scored again in the game’s 76th minute.
SBU 0, Maryville 4
SBU fell to Maryville 4-0 Sunday, Sept. 22. Bearcat goalkeeper Owen Luscombe tallied up six saves in the loss.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
The Lady Bearcats doubles team of Jill Van den Dungen and Catarina Zheng claimed the championship at the ITA Regionals tournament Sunday, Sept. 22.
The duo defeated their opponents 3-6, 7-5, 10-4, qualifying for the nationals tournament later this season. Teammates Constanca Crespo and Diana Cabrera advanced to the semifinal round before falling to the No. 4 team in the nation.
Editor’s note: The following report is compiled from SBU media reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.