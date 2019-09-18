Southwest Baptist University football earned its first win of the season Saturday, Sept. 14, defeating Central State University 38-3.
Leading the Bearcats was junior quarterback Dylan Mountain, who rushed for 155 yards and threw for 167 yards with three touchdowns on the night.
On CSU’s first offensive play, SBU’s Tevin Hall intercepted the pass, setting the Bearcats up on the opposing 14-yard line. On the next snap, Mountain ran in for the score.
After a series of possession changes, Mountain completed a 28-yard pass to Eric Knight and then rushed for 27 yards to set up a field goal.
The Bearcats scored again in the second quarter, with Curtis Cuillard catching a pass from Mountain in the end zone to put SBU up 16-0. Cuillard had seven catches for 76 yards and two touchdowns.
Knight rushed for a 10-yard score before the end of the quarter, and SBU carried a 22-3 lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, SBU’s DJ Davis claimed an interception. On offense, Mountain found Cuillard in the end zone again, connecting for a touchdown to set the advantage at 29-3.
SBU’s Cory Hanger recovered a CSU fumble, returning to set up a second field goal.
The Bearcats added their final score on a Bryce Cabrera rush into the end zone.
Defensively, Darius Powe had seven tackles and a pass breakup. Asa Carter, Davis, and Hanger each added six tackles.
SBU faces non-conference opponent Kentucky Wesleyan College at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in Owensboro, Kentucky.
WOMENS GOLF
SBU golf took 14th place at the NSU Golf Classic in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
JaiDee Akers hit 7 over par on day two. She tied for 59th place. SBU’s Kasydie Shipp was 64th. Makenna Krysl was 68th. Andrea Brown was 70th, and Katie Kelley was 71st.
VOLLEYBALL
SBU volleyball fell 3-0 to St. Edwards University Friday, Sept. 13, competing on the road at the Texas A&M Kingsville Tournament. Ana Hanes led the Bearcats with nine kills. Makenzie Bouse had 23 assists. Kylie Talbott had 10 digs.
SBU fell in three sets against Texas A&M Kingsville Saturday, Sept. 14. It fell against Edinboro University in four sets.
Rebecca Rabius led the team with 17 kills against A&M Kingsville. Talbott had four aces and 13 digs. Bouse contributed 32 assists.
Against Edinboro, Rabius led the team in kills with 16 kills. Sydney Ernsbarger contributed three blocks. Bouse led the team in assists, as well, with 39.
MEN’S SOCCER
SBU 1, Drury 4
SBU men’s soccer fell 4-1 against Drury University Friday, Sept. 13. Daniel Santibanez found Kevin Zavala for the Bearcats’ lone score. Bolivar High School graduate and goalkeeper Will vanHoornbeek had four saves.
MEN’S TENNIS
SBU men's tennis swept the men's singles A and B draw at the OKC tournament Saturday, Sept. 14.
Adham Gaber defeated the No. 7 ranked player in the nation 7-5 and 6-3. David Szeri made it to the semi-finals in the A draw. In the B draw, Carlos Corser met teammate Alvaro Nunez after both won three matches. Corser won 6-4 and 6-2.
Max Sanoja reached the semi finals in the C draw.
In the doubles A draw, Gaber and Nunez reached the finals, falling 8-6.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
SBU 2, DRURY 1
SBU women’s soccer claimed a 2-1 overtime win against conference opponent Drury University Sunday, Sept. 15.
Raegan Edwards and Samantha Boese each scored for the Bearcats to lead them to a 2-1 win. Edwards scored nine minutes into the game. Drury tied, and SBU goalkeeper Ashlyn Gibbs had two saves to send it into overtime. Boese scored in the fifth minute of extra play.
