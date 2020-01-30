Southwest Baptist University men’s basketball’s brief streak of dominance met its end Saturday, Jan. 25, at the hands of the University of Indianapolis 78-97.
The Bearcats had owned a six-game winning streak on the road, including a win over NCAA Div. 2 No. 1 Bellarmine University on Thursday, Jan. 23.
SBU beat rival Drury University on Monday, Jan. 20.
The team’s record currently stands at 14-4. It’s 7-3 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
After claiming an early lead against UI, SBU dropped behind hard, surrendering a 12-9 advantage with 10:52 to enter halftime down 47-27.
UI finished the game with 14 3-pointers.
SBU’s Damian Prgomet and Godfrey Rolle both finished the game with 16 points.
SBU 79, Bellarmine 74
SBU overcame a 17-point early deficit to best No. 1-ranked Bellarmine on Thursday, Jan. 23.
After relinquishing a first-quarter lead, SBU gave up a spat of scoring to Bellarmine.
The comeback started before the half, with Bearcats Quinn Nelson and Prgomet cutting the advantage to 12 at halftime.
After taking a brief lead, SBU found itself tied with 50 second remaining. Rolle drove up the baseline, then kicked the ball out to Nelson, who hit a trey. Free throws closed the game.
Nelson led the Bearcats with 26 points.
SBU 82, Drury 74
After dropping a game earlier this matchup, SBU knocked off Drury University on Monday, Jan. 20.
SBU led 39-38 at the half.
After battling back and forth, SBU took a 70-60 lead with 5:17.
Brady Smith scored 29 points. He shot 81% from the field and claimed seven rebounds, five assists, one blocked shot and one steal.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SBU 56, UI 67
SBU women’s basketball wasn’t able to capitalize on a close game, falling 56-67 to the University of Indianapolis on Saturday, Jan. 25, after trailing by just 2 points with less than two minutes left in the game.
SBU is 9-9 on the season and 3-7 in the GLVC.
The Lady Bearcats led by 6 points after the first quarter but turned over the lead in the second frame. The teams battled through the game, with SBU trailing by single digits in the fourth quarter.
SBU’s Bailey Rezabek finished with 16 points. Regan Tibbits led the team with three steals.
SBU 60, Bellarmine 82
After starting strong, SBU conceded an early lead and Bellarmine University launched a 16-2 run to take an 11 point lead en route to besting the Lady Bearcats 86-60 Thursday, Jan. 23.
SBU fell behind by 23 at the end of the third quarter.
SBU 64, Drury 95
SBU fell 95-64 to undefeated Drury University on Monday, Jan. 20.
After SBU grabbed an early 7-2 lead, Drury set off on a 10-0 run and didn’t look back.
Kyleigh Vaught led the team with 17 points, while Sydney Bandy helped to clean up the boards with eight rebounds.
