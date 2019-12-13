Southwest Baptist University men’s basketball fell 76-70 to Drury University in the 2019 edition of the Highway 13 Cat Fight on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
After falling behind early, SBU charged back to close down on a first quarter deficit. Drury led 39-32 at halftime.
SBU scored 6 straight points after the half to get the team within 1 point. After Drury scored, SBU’s Quinn Nelson hit a trey to even the game.
The Bearcats, though, fell back behind. With 3:14 left in the game, SBU still trailed by 66-58.
Scores from Damian Prgomet, Godfrey Rolle and Brady Smith brought the Bearcats within one before Drury put the game away.
Prgomet scored 15 points, added three assists and had three blocks in the loss. Smith led both teams with 16 points.
SBU 89, CCCB 47
SBU hosted Central Christian College of the Bible Friday, Dec. 6, winning 89-47. With the win, the team improved to 6-2 (0-1 GLVC) on the season.
Scoring started late. SBU’s first basket came 3:22 into the game, leaving the Bearcats behind 7-2. After trailing 10-2, SBU scored the next 17 points to jump ahead for good. The Bearcats’ lead hit double digits a few minutes later.
SBU shot 52.9% from the field, holding the visitors to 30.4%. Mitch Ganote shot a perfect 4-4, scoring 10 points and dealing six assists.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SBU 58, Drury 93
SBU women’s basketball fell 93-58 to Drury on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
After falling behind, the Lady Bearcats were able to tie the game early at 9-9. Drury pulled away to take the win.
Bailey Rezabek ended the game with 17 total points and six rebounds. Brylee Graddy had 8 points and two rebounds. Taliayah Wilson had seven rebounds, and Sydney Bandy had six. Kyleigh Vaught forced three turnovers.
The above report is compiled from SBU media reports.
