Bearcats look ahead to GLVC tourney

Southwest Baptist University men’s basketball coach Clark Sheehy is excited.
His team put the finishing touches on one of its best seasons in recent history Saturday, Feb. 29, fighting back to win 71-66 at home on senior day over William Jewell College.
The Bearcats exit the regular season 20-8 — their best overall record since 2009-10, when the program went 20-11.
“It’s been a good year, and I am proud of our guys and how they have competed this season,” Sheehy said.
SBU next heads to the Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, Illinois.
The No. 7 seed will face No. 2 Indianapolis on Thursday, March 5, at 8:30 p.m.
Hopes are high, Sheehy said.
“We feel like we have continued to improve and are excited about our team’s development,” he said.
After a slow start Saturday, SBU’s game seemed to continue to evolve even as the minutes ticked on.
The Bearcats were down 14-4 early on but rallied. A dunk from senior Damian Prgomet tied the teams at 20-20.
SBU’s Quinn Nelson and Godfrey Rolle hit treys to lift the team to a 39-32 lead by halftime.
Each time William Jewell made runs to get close, SBU pulled back ahead. The Bearcats owned a 1-point lead with three minutes left, when Joe Miller hit a layup, followed by two free throws from Rolle. Brady Smith sealed the win with two more free throws.
Prgomet led the team with nine rebounds. Joe Miller had 15 points.
Lady Bearcats down Cardinals
Meanwhile, SBU women’s basketball overcame seven lead changes and five ties in the first quarter to earn a 76-63 win over William Jewell on Saturday.
The Lady Bearcats finished just outside the top eight teams that qualify for the GLVC tournament, coach Kelsey Keizer said.
“I am extremely proud of how our team competed on the final weekend of the season,” she said. “We committed to our defensive intensity, which resulted in a number of easy baskets for us on offense.”
SBU charged back in the second frame, launching a 7-0 run and outscoring William Jewell 21-13 to take a 6-point lead into halftime.
In a game where senior Bailey Rezabek hit 27 points, the Lady Bearcats just kept scoring. After breaking free of an early deadlock in the second half that saw William Jewell cut its advantage to just 1 point, SBU pushed back. A 10-0 run to open the fourth quarter extended their lead to 15 in the frame.
Senior Zahria White had nine rebounds and a block.
“The pride our team showed for our home crowd this weekend was awesome,” Keizer said. “And I couldn’t be more happy with how our senior players performed in their final game in the Bearcat uniform.”
