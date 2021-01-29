Coming off a 72-59 win over Rockhurst University, Southwest Baptist University men’s basketball followed up strong, beating rival Drury 75-63 on Thursday, Jan. 21.
SBU led 43-35 at the half and shot 48.2% from the field, limiting Drury to just 40% in the win.
The Bearcats stand at 8-2 following the win.
Against Rockhurst, the Bearcats started slow. SBU was down 6-0 after three minutes, but hit a rhythm and took the lead behind a dunk from Jalil Beaubrun.
SBU stretched its lead 16 points in the first half but went into the break with a 35-25 advantage.
After Rockhurst trimmed SBU’s lead to 5 points with 14:05 remaining, the Bearcats lit up the board to put the game away.
Brady Smith finished the game with 19 points. Teammate Quinn Nelson had 17.
SBU’s defense, though, helped carry the win.
The Bearcats held the Hawks to 34.5% shooting on 19-55 field goals.
Women’s basketball
SBU women’s basketball earned its first win of the season earlier this month, toppling William Jewell College 66-60 on Saturday, Jan. 9.
It earned its second, Saturday, Jan. 23, rallying late to beat Missouri S&T in overtime 92-86.
The Lady Bearcats recorded a 77-68 loss to the University of Missouri St. Louis on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Against William Jewell, SBU jumped to an early 9-6 lead and carried a narrow 35-33 advantage into the half.
The Lady Bearcats lost the lead in the third quarter, but regained it 43-41 when Sydney Bandy nailed two 3-pointers in a row.
Bandy led the team in scoring, going 5-8 from the field for 16 points, and SBU held on for the win.
Against S&T, the teams dueled for the lead, with the Lady Bearcats down 3 points with 58 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Kyleigh Vaught hit a 3-pointer to tie the game.
After S&T struck first in overtime, the Lady Bearcats came back to outscore the Miners 14-8 in the extra frame. Vaught led the team with 19 points.
Track & field
In its first track meet of 2021, SBU earned five first-place finishes at the Pitt State Crimson and Gold Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 16.
The Bearcats and Lady Bearcats also claimed 17 top-five finishes.
SBU’s Tamia Rayford won the long jump, clearing 5.65 meters. She ran 7.76 in the 60-meter dash to finish second. She was fifth in the 200-meter dash in 25.92. SBU’s Meleah Ridenour won the 60-meter hurdles in 8.98. She was third in the long jump, clearing 5.55 meters.
Lady Bearcat Britney Clark won the 60-meter dash with 7.68. Elysia Burgos won the 1-mile run with a time of 4:52.55.
Lady Bearcat Aubrie Sorrell set a school record, throwing the shot put 12.69 meters for a third-place finish.
SBU’s Tyler Goatley won the 1-mile run, crossing the finish line at 4:18.63.
