Beef plant expected to open next year

The Oregon family that earlier this year purchased the former Moon Ridge Foods meat processing plant in Pleasant Hope will call its new venture Missouri Prime.
Polk County’s Economic Development Alliance executive director Gail Noggle confirmed the business’ name last month.
As previously reported by the BH-FP, the 110,000 square-foot renovated plant on Rt. H was purchased in June, according to publicly available property transfers from the Polk County Recorder's Office.
It had previously operated as the Tai Shin processing plant, then officially opened for business as Moon Ridge Foods in September 2016.
The plant closed in January 2018 under unclear circumstances, the BH-FP previously reported.
According to a release from the company, Missouri Prime Beef Packers plans to begin production near the end of January 2021 and has begun hiring employees.
“People are your number one asset,” co-owner Derek Thompson said in the release. “We have found experts in their respective fields to fill key positions at the plant. We would put our team against any in the country.”
According to the release, renovations are needed before the plant can reopen.
“The existing facility … last operated as a pork processor,” the release states. “It is currently undergoing extensive upgrades and modifications to accommodate both fed and non-fed beef cattle.”
According to its website, the plant’s features include seedstock development, cow and calf production and feeding facilities.
It will have the capacity to process 500 head per day and will custom process cattle for a variety of niche programs, as well, the release states.
“People want to know where their food comes from, and this smaller plant will provide
branded beef programs an opportunity to increase their market share,” co-owner Stacy Davies said in the release.
On its website, Missouri Prime also boasts of corrals, feeding locations and processing plant facilities specifically designed to “minimize stress to the cattle.”
“This company emphasizes food and employee safety and product quality over volume production, and our design accounts for that,” the release states.
The plant isn’t without its detractors, however.
The Missouri Coalition for the Environment, an advocacy group with addresses in St. Louis and Columbia, shared concerns on its website regarding previous permit violations at the facility, which would have taken place before its purchase by the Davies family.
“In addition, the facility is close to the Pomme de Terre River, which, until this year, had been on the 303(d) list for impaired waters in 2014, 2016 and 2018 for E. coli (which is an indicator of animal waste contamination),” the coalition alleges.
According to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the deadline to submit comments regarding the facility’s permit expired Monday, Nov. 9.
Melissa Vatterott, the coalition’s food and farm policy director, did not return a request for comment by the BH-FP.
Missouri Prime director of operations Mike Schmeling described the Pleasant Hope facility as the ideal size of a processing plant for producing a quality beef product.
“We are not a big plant that is solely focused on the number of head processed per hour,” he said in the release. “We are flexible. We can respond to market changes, consumer demands, or other unexpected factors like COVID-19 as well as, if not better than, anyone in the industry.”
