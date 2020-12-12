As city leaders work toward finalizing a comprehensive plan, which affects decisions for the next 20 years and beyond, they are asking locals to show they “believe in Bolivar.”
According to Taylor Vande Velde, project manager with Shockey Consulting based in Lenexa, Kansas, the City of Bolivar has launched an interactive online engagement platform at BelieveInBolivar.com.
She said it’s part of a collaborative planning process “to ensure the community is moving forward together to build a better future.”
“Citizens have an opportunity to be a part of this shared vision and shape the future of Bolivar,” she added.
Vande Velde said the website “invites community members to contribute their thoughts and learn more about important community planning issues.”
“All are encouraged to visit BelieveInBolivar.com and explore ways to participate and plan for Bolivar’s future,” she said. “This online platform provides a quick, safe and fun way for residents to share their thoughts and ideas about a range of topics impacting Bolivar.”
She said those participating can learn more about the city’s comprehensive plan, find mapping exercises and downloadable activities and take polls about topics like community identity, health and safety, economy and education, land use and growth, and harmony with nature.
Site registration is required, Vande Velde said.
According to the website, people can respond through March 2021.
Comprehensive plans, she said, are essential in planning for the future.
“A 20-year comprehensive plan will address topics that touch the everyday lives of those living and working in Bolivar — from housing and jobs to parks and public safety,” Vande Velde said. “The plan helps identify existing issues and future opportunities to help improve the overall community for those that live here, work here and visit Bolivar.”
She said a completed plan will guide the city’s future by setting up “a shared community vision, goals and objectives to achieve the community’s vision and policies for growth and future land use.”
“The city’s comprehensive plan will responsibly guide Bolivar’s future development and redevelopment for the next five, 10 and 20 years and beyond,” Vande Velde said.
In essence, the comprehensive plan will serve as a guide and decision-making tool for the future, she said.
“The comprehensive plan is important for every community,” Vande Velde said. “It allows the city, elected officials and the community to look toward the future and have greater control over what Bolivar will be like in 2040.”
And, it’s important for more than just the people who call city hall home.
“The comprehensive plan affects not only city staff and elected officials, but residents, visitors, tourists, employers, developers and many more,” Vande Velde said.
She said participants are in a unique position to truly make their voices heard.
“Comprehensive plans do not happen frequently,” Vande Velde said. “Sometimes people assume their ideas or comments don’t matter, but the plan is for them and their community. It is a community-driven plan, and we want people to feel a connection to the project and its purpose.”
She said leaders want to hear multiple perspectives.
“Planning touches all facets of our daily lives, so everyone can contribute to the document in some way,” she said.
Working side by side
Vande Velde said the city hired Shockey Consulting to help with the long-term visioning process and comprehensive plan document. She said the process began in July 2020.
As project manager, Vande Velde said she’s responsible for guiding the process with the city and other stakeholders.
“We establish a timeline, facilitate stakeholder meetings, examine existing data and trends, gather community feedback and ultimately produce a comprehensive planning document for the City of Bolivar,” she said.
Vande Velde said Shockey Consulting works primarily with the city and other community leaders “to understand local context and conditions in the community to produce strategies and policy decisions.”
Those who are most closely involved in the process are city staff, elected officials and a local steering committee made up of Bolivar citizens and stakeholders. Key stakeholders in the process include representatives from organizations like Citizens Memorial Hospital, Southwest Baptist University, the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce and local businesses, she said.
But, input from the general public and students, not just Bolivar residents, is needed, Vande Velde said.
She said they hope to hear from “as many people as we can and from anyone that cares about the future of Bolivar.”
“We have already received some feedback from people living outside of Bolivar but travel to work in Bolivar,” she added.
Vande Velde said involving the general public in the planning process has become increasingly important.
“Public input allows greater insight into problems but also sheds light on their priorities,” she said. “Having existing conditions, data, community feedback, goals and policy recommendations all in one document can be a powerful tool to change the community for the better.”
After receiving feedback, Vande Velde said she would work with the city to develop the plan, combining research with the community input to develop a draft comprehensive plan.
She said the board of aldermen could adopt a final plan as an official city document by May 2021, with it going into effect as early as June 2021.
“The final plan will be shared with the public,” Vande Velde added.
