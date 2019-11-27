Even before the first bell started ringing Friday, Nov. 22, loose change clanked into the bottom of Community Outreach Ministries' red kettle near the front door of Woods Supermarket in Bolivar.
“We’ve got donations before we’ve officially kicked off,” COM executive director Micah Titterington said. “That’s good.”
The organization hosted an official event at noon Friday marking the beginning of its annual Salvation Army red kettle drive. Bell ringers will begin accepting donations in front of Woods, Walmart and Walgreens next week.
COM rolled out its smaller kettles inside several Bolivar businesses Friday.
Titterington said the organization's goal is to raise $30,000, of which 85% stays in the community to help locals with “rent, utilities, transportation and other needs that might come up.”
“We’re able to help about 1,000 families every single year here in Polk County and a big piece of that is the kettle drive we do during the holidays,” he said.
The organization raised $31,000 last year, according to previous BH-FP coverage.
Titterington said a donor had already given the organization a $1,000 check, even before Friday’s kickoff.
“So we’re 1/30th of the way there,” he said.
New this year, Titterington said, is the option to give through a smartphone scannable QR code featured with the kettles outside stores.
Scanning the code takes donors to a donation webpage, where they can give using a credit card.
“People who don’t have cash on them or just want to pay with a credit card, they can do that, as well,” he said.
The cause will also be able to take advantage of donation matching, thanks to OakStar and Mid-Missouri banks, which have pledged to match donations of $50 or $100 bills or checks.
“So when we go through each night and collect the kettles, we pull out any of the $50 or $100 bills or checks for that amount and then tally that up for them,” Titterington said.
COM still has openings for businesses or individuals to help with matching or to ring bells, he said. To sign up, visit bolivarcom.com or call 326-2769.
“We’re grateful for the community support,” he said. “Even while we’ve just been standing here, there’s been a lot of people that have dropped in money, even though we’re not officially starting until next Friday with the outside kettles.”
