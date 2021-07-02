A very reliable source has informed me that June 5th was an important day. It just so happened to be the birthday of our very own recycling center’s Ben Lee! I also believe that this was one of those extra-special birthdays that end in a zero.
However, I was once told by someone “older” than me that any birthday is special once you become “older.” I wasn’t told what that magic number was to qualify for being “older,” but I am certain that Ben is not there yet. But don’t hesitate to wish Ben a happy birthday the next time you see him.
Last time I saw Ben, he asked me to clarify a couple of things with you. Please do not leave your donated recycling items in the bags you brought them in. In other words, don’t toss your bag full of plastics into the plastic bin, bag and all.
Also, please only put glass items in the glass bin and not ceramic items.
Finally, the aluminum bin is for aluminum beverage cans only. It is not for dog or cat food containers, pie pans or aluminum foil. If you don’t get a beverage to drink out of the can, please don’t put that empty can into the aluminum can bin.
Once you have your recycling items ready to go, load them up and take them to see the birthday boy, Ben. He’ll be glad to take them off your hands and do what he can to help save the earth.
The Polk County Recycling Center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each Thursday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon each Saturday at their location just east of Mo. 32 and Rt. D in Bolivar.
The recycling center is accepting the same items as always. The complete list follows below for your convenience:
Plastics: Plastics No. 1 and No. 2 are now being taken for recycling and no longer have to be sorted separately. Lids for those plastics are also accepted and may be left on the bottles.
Aluminum: Aluminum cans need to be separated from other aluminum products, such as foil, pie tins, etc. Having them already sorted will help because the beverage cans will go in a different bin than the other foil items.
Tin cans: These are accepted, and you will be glad to know that you do not have to remove the labels if you would prefer not to.
Glass: Glass recycling is easy, as you do not need to separate it by color. Clear and colored glass can be put in the collection container. Ceramics are not accepted.
Cardboard: Your cardboard items do need to be flattened, but you don’t have to remove the staples. Cardboard cereal boxes and other clean boxes are fine, but no pizza boxes or other boxes with food scraps.
Paper: Office paper, newspapers and magazines are accepted in the same bin.
Books: Hardcover books can be bagged together, or the hardcovers may be taken off and put into the cardboard bin, and the pages may be added to the paper bin. Corrugated cardboard only goes into the cardboard bin.
Other items that you wouldn’t necessarily think about being recycled are accepted. You may bring lawn mowers and small engines that have had their fluids drained, Christmas lights, wiring and/or electrical cords, automotive batteries, metal appliances including refrigerators, washers and dryers, freezers and metal shelving.
All appliances need fluids drained prior to bringing them to the center. Freezers and refrigerators also need refrigerants pumped off ahead of time. VCRs are also accepted.
You may also take your cardboard to Community Outreach Ministries. It can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays at 320 S. Market Street.
Little things make a big difference, so please do your part to bring only items that can be accepted at the center. This is a great opportunity for our community thanks to our county commissioners. Let’s do it right! And, happy birthday, Ben!
Janet Gordon is a recycling enthusiast who calls the Polk/Hickory county line home.
