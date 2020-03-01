Citizens Memorial Hospice will host its monthly bereavement support group at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, in CMH Community Room 3, 1500 N. Oakland Ave., Bolivar.
The support group is scheduled the first Wednesday of each month and is open to anyone who has been affected by the loss of a loved one. Information and support are provided at every group session. The public is invited to attend.
For more information, contact Randy Watkins, Hospice chaplain, at 328-7439.
