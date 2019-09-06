Bolivar R-1 superintendent Tony Berry will be recognized next month as a recipient of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Elite 11, an award honoring former high school and college football standouts, as well as those who have made positive contributions to the game.
Berry played at Stockton High School and Southwest Baptist University.
According to an MSHOF news release, Berry received all-state, all-Ozarks and all-area honors at Stockton High School in 1985. Berry played under coach Steve Hancock, who was inducted into the MSHOF in 2009, the release stated. He also earned all-conference and all-district honors his junior and senior seasons as an offensive and defensive lineman.
Berry played at SBU from 1986 to 1990, the release stated. His 292 career total tackles rank 10th in program history, and his 165 assisted career tackles are sixth-most in program history, according to the release.
He earned NAIA all-district recognition as a sophomore defensive end and was a two-time all-MIAA linebacker, including during his junior season when he was the team’s leading tackler and ranked second in the NIAA, the release stated.
Berry later coached at Warsaw High School, first assisting coach Randy Morrow, who was inducted into the MSHOF in 2011. Warsaw played in three state championship games during that period, winning the title in 1993.
Berry was head coach for five years, winning three district titles and reaching the state semifinals in 2002.
He later served as Branson High School’s athletic director from 2007 to 2014 and served as assistant superintendent at School of the Osage before coming to Bolivar.
