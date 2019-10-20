Gary Stewart’s era in Polk County was one to envy. He graduated from Bolivar High School a couple of months before I was born about 60 miles away in another town where emotions today are also tightly wrapped in quite similar nostalgia about good times in grade school, high school, college and subsequent working years.
Current comments on Facebook pages focused on remembering those days in the respective communities “talk” a lot about how vibrant the towns were. Businesses were overwhelmingly locally owned. There were national brands represented, but for the most part, local people owned them as franchises representing those brands.
Gary was employed here by a bank that began under local ownership and evolved into a more corporate form, but one that was not so out of touch with local roots that it couldn’t thrive in a community such as this.
It was noted at his funeral that his traits included treating each customer the same, regardless of whether their needs included borrowing thousands of dollars or $100.
He also had the backs of his co-workers, regardless of their station in the bank’s hierarchy.
His social circle, along with that of his teacher wife, Sally, included the many local business people who were still quite young in age and in their business ventures. They became the foundation for a lot of the things that we continue to celebrate as good things for Bolivar and Polk County still today.
But the friendships were and still are something to behold. Literally, dozens of local folks would travel together to Colorado for ski trips that are now legendary.
I was and still am quite jealous. I was among a younger set needed for keeping things going here when those folks were there, but I’ll confess that I was far better suited for that role and opportunity. I couldn’t have carried my share of the responsibility for making and maintaining those kind of friendships.
I’m certain that Gary and Sally were quite good at making and keeping new friends in all the places they went after retirement, first at Pomme de Terre Lake and eventually Arizona, but they didn’t drop the old friendships to make room for new ones. Both served as eager tour guides for their Polk County friends who visited them in Arizona, and Gary proudly carried on in that role for years after losing Sally to cancer.
Their life together served as a great example for not only their own three daughters, but for others. An example that our optimistic genes should give us some confidence (or at least hope) that 50 years from now that whatever takes the place of Facebook will be abuzz about those great times and friendships formed just before and after 2020.
