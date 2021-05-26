Best in class

Polk County’s high schools are some of the area’s best.
That’s according to findings from U.S. News, which measured secondary campuses in the Springfield metro area on the criteria of college readiness, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rate.
The study, which placed every high school in the county among the area’s top 30, scored Fair Play High School third, noting its high graduation rate and reading proficiency.
That’s vindication, principal Randy Lightfoot said.
“It is always nice to see high expectations and dedication to student growth bear fruit and garner recognition,” he said.
It’s also a credit to the campus’ faculty and staff, school board and community, Lightfoot added.
“The motivation and desire to succeed demonstrated by our students also cannot be over emphasized,” he said.
According to U.S. News, Marion C. Early was ranked 11th, Halfway was placed 13th, Humansville 18th, Bolivar 19th and Pleasant Hope was assigned a range from 20 to 29th.
The results are striking, Humansville superintendent Tammy Erwin said.
“For all of Polk County's high schools to be recognized among the Springfield metro area's best is not only a reflection of the hard work and commitment to education of each district, but the county as a whole,” Erwin said. “The size and location of the school is not what makes a difference, it is the learning, love and growth inside those school walls that matters and the support of the communities around it.”
Administrators at Halfway R-3 and Pleasant Hope R-6 districts did not return a request for comment.
“Across the board, Polk County is blessed with dedicated educators,” Marion C. Early superintendent Josh Angel said. “I believe the school districts in the county do a great job caring for the whole child.”
At Humansville High School, where the graduation rate was recorded at 92%, principal Steve Gallivan also pointed out that 93% of the campus’ 2021 graduates who completed the ACT WorkKeys earned a National Career Readiness Certificate, and 64% of the graduates earned a silver rating or higher on the NCRC.
Gallivan said the NCRC measures and certifies the essential work skills needed for success in jobs across multiple industries and demonstrates college readiness, as well.
“We are excited about future rankings because our current internal data is higher than the 2018-19 data that was used for this 2021 ranking,” he said.
Bolivar High School principal David Geurin said he’s most proud of the way his district produces well-rounded students, “prepared for college and career and life.”
The campus boasts a 90% graduation rate and offers 21 dual credit college classes. Geurin said it isn’t uncommon for BHS students to graduate with 30 hours of college credit.
"We're also proud of all the opportunities we provide students to apply what they're learning in their education,” he said. “We have students doing paid apprenticeships through BoMo Works, running school-based businesses, and doing all sorts of projects in the community."
The campus had been ranked fourth in U.S. News’ last rankings, Geurin pointed out.
"It's always nice to see recognition for Bolivar and our students and teachers,” he said. “... Our teachers do a great job of supporting students and really caring about them as people."
Fair Play superintendent Renee Sagaser pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic as a challenge to all districts.
“The governor spoke to the schools’ superintendents last summer and said, to get the economy going back in a positive direction and meet the needs of our students educationally, we needed to get the schools back open,” she said. “All public schools in our area complied with the challenge the governor issued and we have answered the call. I am so pleased school districts have been recognized for the positive impact they are making.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.