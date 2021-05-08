Best in show

Earlier this week, Polk County gained four new FFA national champions.
The Bolivar High School entomology team of McKenna Stephens, Caleb Simpson, Avery Roweton and Alex Honey triumphed in the 2021 competition held at Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas.
The news comes less than a week after the 93rd annual Missouri State FFA Convention, held Friday and Saturday, April 30-May 1, where that same Bolivar team won the entomology event at the state level, while Pleasant Hope’s Grant Dohle earned the top award in dairy production entrepreneurship.
Fifteen Polk County FFAers also received the State FFA Degree — the highest degree members can receive at the state level.
State champions
According to a convention news release, the Bolivar entomology team of Stephens, Simpson, Roweton and Honey beat out 24 other teams for the state title.
As part of the competition, entomology teams take a written exam on pesticide application and safety regulations, as well as identify species of insects, the release stated.
Individually, Stephens placed third, Simpson placed ninth, Roweton placed 10th and Honey placed 20th out of 89 participants.
Meanwhile, Pleasant Hope’s Dohle won the Missouri FFA Dairy Production Entrepreneurship Proficiency Award.
Proficiency awards recognize FFA members who excel as agricultural entrepreneurs, employees or volunteers while gaining hands-on career experience, the release stated.
Dairy production entrepreneurship is one of 46 proficiency award areas recognized at the state level.
Star awards
Two Polk Countians also received star awards.
Dohle was recognized as the Area 10 Star Farmer and one of four finalists at the convention. According to the release, Area Star Farmers are chosen based upon outstanding production agriculture in the student’s supervised agricultural experience program and active participation in FFA.
Dohle’s SAE consists of raising and showing Jersey dairy cattle, the release stated. He started with 11 cows and has grown the herd to 22. He feeds calves milk twice a day and provides grain, water, hay and dry bedding, the release stated.
He also uses pedigrees for matching sires with cows to improve milk production, strength and dairy character, the release stated.
Dohle shows cattle at local, state and national events. He is responsible for preparing cattle for the show ring, the release stated.
At the Missouri State Fair, Dohle has exhibited five grand champions and three supreme champions. He has exhibited at numerous other events, earning champion honors, reserve All-American honors and placed first in intermediate showmanship, the release stated.
Dohle is also the president of his chapter and has previously held the offices of co-sentinel, second vice president and parliamentarian.
He was on the 2019 state livestock evaluation team which competed at the National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana, and received a silver rating. At the 2019 Central National FFA Events in Madison, Wisconsin, Dohle was on the winning dairy judging team, earning a trip to judge at the Royal Highland Dairy Show in Ingliston, Scotland, as the BH-FP previously reported. The international event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dohle also represented Missouri at the 2018 National FFA Convention and Expo dairy cattle handlers contest where he earned a silver rating. He was awarded the area environmental science and natural resources management and dairy production entrepreneurship proficiency awards.
After graduating high school, Dohle will travel to Australia and New Zealand on an educational tour of South Pacific agriculture this summer, the release stated.
His plans include attending Missouri State University to study marketing. He plans to return to the farm and expand his herd. Further, Dohle said in the release he would like to develop an agritourism business.
Bolivar’s Sera Stanek was recognized with the Area 10 Star in Agriscience at the convention. Area Stars in Agriscience are selected based upon outstanding achievement in agriscience as part of a student’s supervised agricultural experience program and active participation in FFA, per the release.
According to the release, Stanek’s SAE consisted of testing cupcake-ingredient substitutes. She tested whether applesauce or Greek yogurt would substitute eggs to produce the best cupcake based on appearance, smell, taste and moistness. She baked cupcakes using eggs, applesauce and Greek yogurt.
Stanek did a blind taste test with 20 people. She found using eggs was the highest-ranking cupcake on appearance, smell, taste and moistness, the release stated.
Stanek has served as chapter historian, the release stated.
Stanek currently studies business management at Ozark Technical Community College, Springfield. Her plans are to attend Missouri State University to study agricultural business and horticulture. Stanek said in the release she hopes to own a florist shop.
State degrees
Bolivar FFAers Stanek, Helen Aug, Isaac Jenkins, Marenna Pomeroy and Karissa Rickman received state degrees, as did Fair Play’s Landon Wright. Halfway’s Hannah Farmer, Greg Foster, Kendall Morris, Madeline Payne and Hannah Wolford, along with Morrisville’s John Presley. Dohle, Reed Fullerton and Raif Fullerton from Pleasant Hope also received the honor.
Other placings and awards
Bolivar’s Josie Toombs earned second place in State Agriscience Animal Systems proficiency.
Additionally, the Bolivar High School dairy foods team placed third at the convention.
Team members include Toombs, Mary Warden, Kaleb Krtek and Molly Hendrickson.
According to the release, participants in the competition taste-test milk samples for flavor, identify 14 different types of cheese and use a scoring system to test milk products, according to USDA standards. The hands-on portion of the event is combined with an intensive written examination.
Individually, Toombs placed third, Warden placed eighth, Krtek placed 12th and Hendrickson placed 45th out of 88 participants.
Bolivar’s floriculture team placed 12th at state, sponsor Ashley Brown told the BH-FP.
The program has had nine members win proficiency awards.
Bolivar’s Caleb Simpson was also a state qualifier in extemporaneous speaking, Brown said.
According to a social media post, Fair Play’s food science team of Selena Christakos, Kolin Thomas, Brayden Thomas and Amanda Scarbrough placed ninth overall.
Its meats team of Meghan Hoxsie, Breezy Wilson and Jenna Viles also competed.
Halfway High School’s soils team placed fourth. The team includes JT Simpson, Cash Fisher, Anna Roberts and Klarissa McClelland. Its dairy cattle team placed eighth. The team includes Hannah Wolford, Cheyenne Snider, Madeline Payne and Owen Howard.
Additionally, Halfway had several proficiency award finalists, including Payne for service learning, Wolford for food service, Greg Foster for environmental science, Madison Higginbotham for small animal care, Elavia Sharp for sheep production, Tate Johnson for agriculture processing and Cash Fisher for agriculture sale entrepreneurship.
Pleasant Hope also had several proficiency winners, including Rachel Jenkins for poultry production and Emily Agee-Rosener for swine placement.
