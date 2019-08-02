Bolivar First Assembly of God will host two events in August to benefit Share Your Christmas.
A garage sale is set for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 2-3. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Then, the church will host a meal and auction Wednesday, Aug. 21. The meal is set to begin at 5:30 p.m., with the auction following.
SYC, organized by Polk County Christian Social Ministries, provides presents and food to families in need during the Christmas season.
For more information about the BFA events or to donate, call Sharon at 770-4670, Sherry at 599-1704 or the church office at 326-6006.
The church is at 1320 S. Springfield Ave.
