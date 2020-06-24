BH-FP sponsors race

Readers of the Bolivar Herald-Free Press and fans of racing at Lucas Oil Speedway helped the BH-FP help local schools Saturday, June 20, as the newspaper sponsored the racing, with a portion of certain ticket sales going to Newspapers in Education.
BH-FP readers, employees, families, friends and race fans came together to support the free-to-schools program, which puts newspapers in classrooms throughout Polk County. In addition to using the newspaper as a teaching aid, NIE includes curriculum that aligns with topics being discussed in schools.
Mitch Keeter won Saturday’s featured USRA modified main event.
The driver from Webb City took the lead at the race’s halfway point, passing Ryan Middaugh on lap nine.
It was Keeter’s second win of the season.
Walker takes late models
Using a last-lap pass, Dustin Walker of Polk picked up his second late model feature win of the season.
Walker finished .677 seconds in front of Justin Russell, with Kaeden Cornell going from ninth to third and Larry Ferris fourth.
A caution flag with two laps left produced a duel between Russell and Walker, and it was Walker who pulled off his second win of the season.
Jackson earns win
Reggie Jackson of Lebanon started on the pole and led all the way to earn the street stocks feature win. It was Jackson's first win of the season at Lucas Oil Speedway.
Jackson finished 1.76 seconds in front of Stoutland's Derek Brown.
Turner rolls to triumph
Hermitage's Eric Turner advanced from a ninth-starting position and went on to win the USRA B-mod feature, though Kris Jackson was able to hold on to the midseason points title.
Turner moved into fourth by lap 13 and, following a caution, took over the top spot one lap later. He held on from there and beat JC Morton, Mitchell Franklin and Robbe Ewing to the finish.
Carroll scores runaway
Camdenton teen J.T. Carroll started on the front row and turned the pure stock feature into a runaway.
It was the second feature win in three attempts at Lucas Oil Speedway for Carroll.
The pure stocks are scheduled to return as a guest class on the weekly racing series Saturday, Aug. 15.
Up Next
Wednesday, June 24, sees the speedway host the MLRA Mid-Week Mayhem with a $3,000-to-win main event. Gates open at 4 p.m. Hot laps are at 7 and racing starts at 7:35.
Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27, is the two-day Lucas Oil Pro Bull Riding Invitational. On both days, the gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30.
