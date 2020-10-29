Deanna Moore and a Denae Allen of the Bolivar Herald Free Press newspaper were out and about this week and made a stop at Ross’s Floor Covering and More.
Ross’s Floor Covering & More has a wide variety of floor coverings and home decor. They have been serving Bolivar and the surrounding area for over 20 years.
Stop in to see Danny or Vickie Ross or one of their great employees this holiday season.
Pictured right to left are Denae Allen, Bolivar Herald Free Press sales assistant, Alicia Miller and Deanna Moore, Bolivar Free Press advertising manager.
