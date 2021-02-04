Bolivar High School cheerleading recently earned first place in its division at the Missouri Cheer Coaches Association Kansas City Regional Competition.
According to coach Matthew Massey, Bolivar is Class 3 and beat Class 4 and 5 schools in the tournament’s Small Coed Division.
The competition was held virtually this year due to COVID-19.
Bolivar will compete against three other Class 5 schools from the St. Louis area when it turns in its state competition video in two weeks, Massey said.
Libs 3rd in home tourney
Bolivar High School basketball finished third at the 86th Liberator Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 30.
The Liberators beat Hillcrest 68-64 on Thursday, Jan. 28, then lost 55-39 to Republic. Bolivar won 65-54 over West Plains in the third-place game.
