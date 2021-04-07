BHS freshman drowns Friday

Bolivar High School is mourning one of its own after freshman Cash Cable died in a drowning incident over the weekend.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol drowning incident report, the 15-year-old, whose address was listed as Halfway, was in a 1957 Crestliner aluminum boat at around 8 p.m. Friday, April 2, on a private pond 6 miles northeast of Pleasant Hope.
The report stated he fell overboard. He “came to the surface, yelled for help, and then did not resurface,” the report added.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by Polk County Coroner Jeff Witt at 10:48 p.m. and was taken to Pitts Funeral Funeral Home in Bolivar, the report stated.
Witt confirmed Cable’s identity to the BH-FP.
According to the report, Cable was wearing a life jacket.
Cpl. M. Mason investigated the incident.
According to a Facebook post by BHS football coach Glen Johnson, Cable was a member of the program. In the post, Johnson encouraged the team and community to pray for the Cable family.
“It may seem like you aren’t doing anything but just praying, but I want to assure you that praying will provide much more than we can physically provide right now,” he wrote. “It will give this grieving family and community strength for the days to come.”
Cable’s obituary calls him a “true cowboy” who exemplified a Christ-like love for others.
It says he was “always there for his friends, neighbors, family and anyone he felt needed a helping hand.”
The teenager “had the ability and personality to connect with people of all ages,” his obituary states.
“In his quest for knowledge in numerous avenues, he had an impact on everyone he came in contact with,” the obituary states. “He had a tremendous work ethic and took such pride in all that he did, whether it was Liberator football, fixing fences, riding horses or working cattle.”
The teenager, the obituary states, had “huge dreams and was working to achieve them.”
“He loved with his whole heart, and because of his genuine nature, people loved him back,” the obituary states. “He was real!”
Per the obituary, Cable’s family will host a visitation from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, at Pike Auditorium on the Southwest Baptist University campus with a celebration of life service to follow at 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.