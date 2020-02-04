Bolivar High School foreign languages chair Jim Barry and Elise Shoemaker have announced a 2020 Spain trip.
According to a school news release, Barry says Spain “will be a fabulous destination for BHS students traveling abroad in 2020.”
The release said the 28-year BHS veteran has recruited several students and their families “to embark on a trip of a lifetime.”
“We are hoping to get a good flavor of Spain and its culture,” he said in the release. “When you travel to a foreign country, you learn so much more than what a book or video can teach you.”
Barry also said this could be one of his final teacher-lead trips abroad as he is retiring at the end of this year after teaching languages for 31 years.
The release said highlights of the trip include flying from Springfield to Madrid, Spain, and then onward to sites on the Iberian Peninsula.
Destinations include Seville in southern Spain, the Rock of Gibraltar, la Costa del Sol, Spain’s version of the French Riviera, Granada with the old fortress the Alhambra, cosmopolitan Barcelona, and on toward northern Spain, the Basque zone.
The trip encompasses 15 days of travel, “one of the biggest trips the company offers,” the release noted, and is planned for June 15-29.
The trip itinerary includes all flights, bus transportation, museum fees and two meals a day.
The release said Barry and Shoemaker have been planning this trip with a company that specializes in student and family travel and is inviting anyone interested to join the group. Anyone can travel with the group, including students 10 and older. Adults over 23 have a slightly higher rate fee.
If interested, contact Barry at 326-5228 or visit explorica.com and enter “Barry-8849.” A final group meeting for prospective travelers is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.
