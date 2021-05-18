Emily Sokolik, daughter of Paula and Dale Sokolik, and Ryan Hadank, son of Tracy and Joe Hadank, were chosen Student Rotarians for the month of April.
School activities in which Sokolik has participated include Student Council, National Honor Society and Sentrecut. She plans to attend Ozark Technical Community College to finish generals and then transfer to Missouri State University.
School activities in which Hadank has participated include baseball, National Honor Society, Superfans and Future Farmers of America. He plans to attend Missouri State University and major in finance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.