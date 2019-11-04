Bolivar High School’s drama and music departments will present “The Music Man,” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8-9, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, in the Bolivar High School auditorium.
Tickets are $4 for students and $5 for adults.
According to a school news release, "The Music Man,” is about traveling con man Harold Hill, who arrives in River City. He attempts to scam the locals of their money but soon falls in love.
Crew member Kelsey Johnson said in the release the group had been working hard on the production.
“I think it’s going to be a great performance,” Johnson said.
Cast member Sidney Alaimo said the show should feature strong leads and each member of the cast and crew has a purpose.
“We’re all very passionate about it,” Alaimo said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.