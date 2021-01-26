Chantel Biddinger and Andrew McKnight were married in a 2 p.m. ceremony Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Bolivar. Michael Calhoun of Bolivar officiated.
The bride is the daughter of Michael and Patricia Biddinger of Lebanon. The groom is the son of Dan and Linda McKnight of Morrisville.
The bride was given in marriage by her father. She wore an off-the-shoulder neck dress with ¾ sleeves, featuring scalloped trim and a train hem.
Vanessa Gindl of Molino, Florida, was the maid of honor. Rachel McKnight of Morrisville was the bridesmaid, and Danielle Biddinger of Lebanon was junior bridesmaid.
Chris McKnight of Morrisville was the best man. Dave McCorkendale of Walnut Grove was the groomsman, and Dakota Biddinger of Lebanon was usher.
Conner and Rusty McKnight of Morrisville were ring bearers.
After a reception at the church, the couple went on a wedding trip to Branson.
The groom is employed with the Halfway R-3 school district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.