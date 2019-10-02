Racing begins Thursday night, Oct. 3, at the sixth annual Big Buck 50 at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland.
The three-night event starts with both the late models and street stocks practice and time trials for the Street Stocks, according to a Lucas Oil news release.
Qualifying heat races are set for Friday, along with dashes for the top two finishers in each heat, before the alphabet mains and 50-lap main event on Saturday.
"This is a race that all the street stock guys look forward to," 2019 street stock track champ Toby Ott said in the release.
Saturday’s feature winner will earn $10,000, plus a free entry into this fall's Whitetail Trophy Hunt in mid-Missouri, according to the release.
"We're grateful to Craig Danuser, owner of Whitetail Trophy Hunt, and all our sponsors for making this race possible," Lucas Oil Speedway general manager Danny Lorton said in the release.
Last year's event was cancelled due to poor weather, the release stated. Ninety-six drivers entered the 2017 Big Buck 50.
