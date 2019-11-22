On the biggest weekend for one of the state’s biggest pastimes, a dedicated group of wildlife officials worked long days to ensure deer hunting has a future in Missouri.
Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD, is a contagious disease that eventually kills deer it infects. Though it remains relatively rare in the state, CWD “has the potential to greatly reduce deer numbers and deer hunting and watching over time for Missouri's nearly 500,000 deer hunters and almost 2 million wildlife watchers,” according to a Missouri Department of Conservation news release.
“We like our deer, and that’s why we kind of want to stay ahead of the game in trying to minimize the spread of this disease as much as possible,” said MDC media specialist Francis Skalicky.
He, and other MDC officials, set up camp in a Bolivar City Fire Department station parking lot Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16-17, to test for the disease in nearly every deer harvested in Polk County during the state’s firearms opening weekend.
“We can’t have this level of testing throughout the season, so we try to maximize our efforts when we can get the most out of it,” Skalicky said.
In total, he said about 700 deer passed through the camp as part of a mandatory test for CWD. According to the MDC, opening weekend testing is mandatory in counties where the disease has previously been found, including Polk.
Officials took advantage of the large number of deer harvested to provide a cross section into the disease’s spread.
“It’s a good tool, and it’s very helpful,” Skalickysaid.
As hunters pulled into the station’s parking lot, Skalicky, wearing a reflective vest and a headlamp as the light faded Sunday night, asked just two questions before directing them to a waiting group of MDC specialists who remove the animal’s lymph nodes for lab testing.
“Are you keeping the meat?,” he posited, before following up with, “Are you having your deer taxidermied?”
According to the MDC, the Centers for Disease Control strongly recommends against eating meat from infected animals.
Taxidermied deer aren’t tested for CWD because the cut made to remove the animal’s lymph nodes damages the mount, rendering it unusable for display, Skalicky said. Fawns also aren’t tested because the animal is too young for the disease to be detectable.
Those who bring the animals in are presented with a certificate attesting they still complied with the mandatory testing law.
Skalicky said officials tested about 600 of the 700 that were presented.
“That gives us a good idea of whether the disease is present in Polk County,” he said.
Wildlife experts estimate that deer travel about 10 miles, he said. With previous cases of CWD found in northern Polk County, St. Clair County was also included in the mandatory testing zone, he said.
Lymph node testing helps specialists get an early look at the spread of CWD because that’s where the disease first develops, Skalicky said.
Once they’re out of the animal, Skalicky said, the lymph nodes are placed in a sample bag before being shipped to a lab in Columbia, along with information about who harvested the deer and where.
“If your deer tests positive, we will call you,” Skalicky said.
Those who had their animals tested can also check online at mdc.mo.gov/CWDTestResults. Results should be available within about four weeks, he said.
Voluntary testing is also available for the remainder of the season through Jan. 15 at the MDC southwest regional office, 2630 N. Mayfair Ave. in Springfield.
“Obviously, the disease just doesn’t appear two days out of the year,” he said.
Testing means getting a chance to monitor and stop a serious threat, he added.
“From a cultural standpoint, people like to hunt deer,” he said. “This is their Thanksgiving and Christmas tradition. They get together with their friends and family and hunt deer. Even non-hunters, they're driving down the road and they see a deer, what’s the first thing they say? ‘Look, a deer.’ That shows you how big deer are in Missouri, so it’s helpful that we’re able to ID this disease before it gets established.”
